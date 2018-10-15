Police searching for two suspects from Columbia armed robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspects from an armed robbery.

On October 14 around 1:40 a.m., police were called to the Turkey Hill on Chestnut Street in Columbia for a reported robbery.

The two suspects fled prior to police arrival.

Police learned that the suspects reportedly came to the store from the east side before fleeing to the same area.

One of the men involved in the robbery displayed a handgun, and took a small amount of cash and cigarettes.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man who was wearing blue gym shorts, black “Vans” sneakers with white laces, and a black, hooded jacket.

The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned man who was wearing light gray jeans, black sneakers with white laces and a black, hooded jacket.

Both suspects are believed to have been in their late teens and stood approximately 5’7″ tall.

The Columbia Borough Police ask that if you recognize any of the above pictured individuals or know anything about this case to either submit a tip below or call the police department at 717-684-7735.