× Ravens, Redskins, and Steelers all win on Sunday

After the Eagles secured a victory on Thursday night, each of our remaining three area teams followed with wins on Sunday.

The Steelers hit the road to face the division-leading Cincinnati Bengals, and walked away with a 28-21 victory.

WR Antonio Brown scored the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left in regulation.

QB Ben Roethlisberger finished the day with 369 yards and a score to help the team improve to 3-2-1.

Another AFC North squad, the Baltimore Ravens, traveled to Nashville to take on the Titans on Sunday.

In a shutout victory, the Ravens dominated the Titans 21-0.

RB Alex Collins had two rushing scores, while QB Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Baltimore’s defense held the Titans to 172 total offensive yards to help the team earn a tie of the division lead at 4-2.

Finally, the Carolina Panthers traveled to Landover to face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Washington never trailed in the game after opening up with a 14-0 first quarter lead.

QB Alex Smith threw for 163 yards and two scores while RB Adrian Peterson added 97 yards on the ground.

The victory gives Washington the NFC East lead with a record of 3-2.