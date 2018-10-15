Runners fear losing money after 5K cancelled in York and organizer unresponsive to calls, emails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- An abrupt cancellation of a 5K run in York is causing concern among some people who paid to take part in the race.

The Crazy Wine Dash 5K Race was set for Saturday at PeoplesBank Park.

York revolution canceled the race, though, after the organizer never got back to them with the necessary permits with just two weeks to the event.

Some runners became concerned, reaching out to FOX43 after the cancellation.

They say the organizer didn't return their calls or emails and reached out to FOX43 for answers.

The organizer did call us back; he asked us to not do a story.

"Is this for sure going to be aired on the news, though?" asked Willie Baker, the organizer of Crazy Wine Dash. "If I send out an email communication, before then, [will you not air it] because I just feel like, I didn't do anything wrong. Events do get rescheduled sometimes."

Willie Baker defended himself on the phone to FOX43.

"It is not happening at this point due to the race organizers not having sufficient information to have a safe and run race," said Adam Nugent, director of special events for York Revolution.

Officials say the race organizers didn't provide sufficient information, like insurance for the race and a liquor license, which caused concern.

"I think we've seen some red flags through this event that we can be sure to keep an eye out for in the future, this is a scenario that has never occurred in our organization before," added Nugent.

Some participants contacting FOX43 concerned it could be a scam, and they may lose their money.

"I've sent emails. I've called the gentleman whose name I have through the email I got when I registered and haven't got any information back, so we're all worried we're never going to see our money again," said Lisa Russell, a woman who signed up with her friends.

FOX43 asked Baker, "It's not going on, and the city is not going to reconsider, how are people going to get their money back?"

"I am going to refund them. I'll refund everybody back. That's not a problem. I can do that myself," said Baker.

Baker told FOX43 he hopes York Revolution reconsiders having the run.

The York Revolution says they do not have plans of rescheduling the event.