Salute Military Golf Association helps local veterans

YORK COUNTY - A special event was held Friday at Royal Manchester Golf Links in York County to support the Salute Military Golf Association. The organization provides rehabilitative golf experiences for post-911 combat wounded veterans. The day started with a color guard, the national anthem and a ceremony to recognize the veterans that have been helped by the program, including Gerry Ortiz from Perry County who has been dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"Golf is the greatest game ever," said Ortiz. "For me, golf is not just a game. It's my therapy for PTSD. There's nothing like going out on the golf course, especially with some veterans. That's who I usually golf with, veteran friends. The organization has really helped me."

In addition to getting Ortiz connected with a local PGA Professional, SMGA also fitted him with a brand new set of clubs. The Salute Military Golf Association is based out of Maryland with chapters and programs scattered around the country.