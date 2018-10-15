× Truck driver from deadly Interstate 83 crash charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Mississippi man is facing charges after causing a 12-vehicle crash that killed 3 people while driving under the influence.

Jack Satterfield, 29, of McComb, Mississippi, is facing homicide by vehicle and DUI among other related charges for the incident.

On October 12 around 8:30 p.m., Satterfield was driving a white Volvo truck tractor with a white trailer.

He was traveling northbound on Interstate 83 in the left hand lane near mile marker 47.5.

Satterfield failed to notice slowed traffic ahead, and hit the rear bumper of one vehicle while continuing northbound.

During the process, he continued demolishing and dispersing a number of other vehicles.

In total, 12 vehicles were involved in the crash.

After Satterfield realized the crash had occurred, he fled the scene without rendering aid to anyone or contacting the police.

He was apprehended a short time later by local police.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, including an 18-month-old infant.

Messiah senior Ethan van Bochoven was another victim in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, “many others” were injured in the crash, and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

During the investigation of the crash, police learned that Satterfield’s CDL license was suspended, and upon coming into contact with the truck, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected.

In the early morning hours of October 13, Satterfield was interviewed and said that he left a Mexican restaurant in New Jersey earlier on October 12.

He told police that he consumed 5 double shot margaritas and 2-3 Corona beers before driving.

Satterfield admitted to police that he saw the slowed traffic at the last minute and was unable to avoid a crash.

Finally, he told police that he fled the scene of the crash to a hotel parking lot where he watched from a distance.

Satterfield submitted to a breath test, which reflected a positive reading.

Now, he will face charges.