Two men wanted in York City, police say

YORK — During an investigation into Sunday’s shooting in York City, police identified two men wanted on charges unrelated to the incident.

Rodney Johnson, 20, is being sought on felony firearm violations and a bench warrant for possession of heroin, according to police. Michael Pagan Jr., 19, is also wanted on felony firearm violations, as well as a bench warrant for domestics.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson or Pagan should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

