Two suspects wanted in Lancaster street fight surrender to authorities

LANCASTER — Two of five suspects in a large fight that occurred in Lancaster on Oct. 4 turned themselves in to authorities, police said Monday.

Christopher Jesus Medina, 20, and Giovanni Rivera, 21, both of Lancaster, surrendered Monday at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, police say. Both were wanted on charges of riot and disorderly conduct. They were arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail for each.

Police are still searching for Elijah Ryan Galvin, 20, Jesus Medina-Roman, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile who were also charged in the fight, which occurred on Pershing Avenue and Green Street, according to police.