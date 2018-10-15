York City Police, ATF seeking to identify robbery suspect

YORK — York City Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who’s accused of committing several robberies.

The individual (pictured above) allegedly robbed Family Dollar, located in the 100 block of N. Duke Street, and Eby’s Market, located in the 600 block of W. Princess Street, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov.