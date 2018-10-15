York County Food Bank holds third annual Iron Chef competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County -- The York County Food Bank held its third annual Iron Chef competition.

Four local chefs competed at the Country Club of York, challenged to create unique dishes from items typically found at the York County Food Bank's pantry.

The winners were Chef George Sheffer from Victor's Restaurant and Chef Matt Albright from 3 Hogs BBQ. The pair made dishes from turkey, spaghetti squash, cornflakes, macaroni and cheese, eggs, brussel sprouts and vanilla wafer cookies.

FOX43's Jackie De Tore was the master of ceremony's for this year's competition!