Lancaster County man wanted for child abuse

CONOY TWP., Lancaster County, PA — Susquehanna Regional Police Department have a warrant for a man they say abused two children. Charles Lyle McConnell is charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Intimidation, Retaliation or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases.

The charges stem from an investigation into child abuse between McConnell and two children. Investigators say McConnell struck an infant several times causing severe bruising to the infants face. They say McConnell threw several objects towards another child causing injuries to the child’s forehead.

McConnell was charged with and found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children in 2013 when he assaulted the same child (one that he threw items at) causing several fractured ribs and a traumatic brain injury which left the child permanently disabled.

Anyone with any information regarding McConnell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at (717) 426-1164, Non-Emergency (717) 426-1158. You may also email Detective Kimes at KimesM@police.co.lancaster.pa.us