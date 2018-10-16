Chillier with more sunshine and a slight breeze for Tuesday

TURNING CHILLIER AGAIN: Conditions have partially cleared across the region, but it’s back to some October chill for Tuesday! A potent, morning breeze out of the northwest helps drop temperatures into the 40s by daybreak. The rest of Tuesday features a return to some sunshine, but it’s mixed with some cloudier intervals. The winds are a bit lighter for the afternoon, but still expect a light and chilly breeze. Temperatures reach the middle 50s. Skies are partly cloudy through the night. It’s a bit chillier, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the region. There’s a light wind.

COOL & BREEZY: Wednesday is partly sunny and still a bit breezy as a cool burst of air arrives. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday brings more cool and breezy conditions to Central PA. In

fact, it’s the chilliest day so far, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s! It even gets a chilly start, with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Widespread frost could be a possibility with another chilly one on Friday morning. The next system approaches Friday, so sunshine leads to clouds fast. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s, but a few spots could touch 60 degrees depending on the timing of the clouds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts a bit damp, with the chance for some light showers as the next system crosses through Central PA. Most of the showers are expected Friday night and during the morning on Saturday, but a few light showers could hang around for the afternoon. Another chilly burst of air arrives in time for Sunday. Skies are mostly cloudy, and it’s breezy too. A few sprinkles are possible, perhaps even a few flakes at some of our higher elevations to the far west and northwest. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday is still cool with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!