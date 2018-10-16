× Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in Hanover Borough crash

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Authorities have identified an elderly pedestrian who died Monday after being struck by an SUV in York County.

It happened shorty before 6:30 a.m. near Carlisle Street and Park Avenue in Hanover Borough.

James Dell, 80, was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Dell was taken to York Hospital where he later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hanover Police at 717-637-5575.