House mourns the loss of Rep. Sid Kavulich

HARRISBURG, Oct. 16 – House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody said House members and staff are grief-stricken at the passing of Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich of the 114th District.

Kavulich died early this morning at a Philadelphia hospital where he had been since undergoing major surgery in early October.

“Sid was always gracious and engaging. He enjoyed working with people and really getting to know them. That’s why being a representative was such a good fit for him,” Dermody said.

“We knew Sid had a big challenge and we were pulling hard for him. Just yesterday nearly all of us in the Democratic Caucus signed a huge Get Well card for him.”

Kavulich, 62, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 after earlier careers as a television sportscaster and state Senate staff person in northeastern Pennsylvania. He represented constituents in 18 Lackawanna County communities including North Abington and Scott townships, Carbondale, Clarks Summit, Moosic, Old Forge and Taylor.

Kavulich’s death came just one day after that of another House Democrat, Rep. Mike O’Brien of Philadelphia.

“These are very tough days for the members and staff of the House,” Dermody said. “The happy memories of both Sid and Mike will help to sustain us all.”

Kavulich is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Loni and Ariel, and son Zachary.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Kavulich’s constituent service offices will remain open to help people in the 114th Legislative District with a variety of state-related programs and issues. The telephone numbers are (570) 562-2350 in Taylor and (570) 282-1335 in Carbondale.

SOURCE: Pa. House of Representatives Legislative Communications Office