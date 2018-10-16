× Lancaster County Drug Task Force K-9 gets protective vest

LANCASTER, PA — Bear, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force’s K-9 officer, is now equipped with a protective vest for searches and other operations. A donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. fitted the bullet- and stab-proof vest for Bear, a 3½ -year-old chocolate Lab who has been working with the Task Force since December. Bear has already gone on over 40 search operations, with his handler Detective Anthony Lombardo, who is also a Manheim Township Police Officer. The vest is valued at around $2,000 and is one of over 3,000 vests provided by Vested Interest to working dogs nationwide.

“Bear is an officer just like all the other Drug Task Force investigators, and he faces the same dangers when he goes out on a search detail,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “We cannot thank Vested Interest enough for this vital piece of equipment.” Bear is being trained to work in the vest and will likely wear it on an official task in the next month, according to Detective Lombardo. Detective Lombardo pays for Bear’s daily care, so the District Attorney’s Office is appreciative of anyone who wishes to donate, any amount, to that care. Donations are tax deductible. Checks can be made out to THE LANCASTER POLICE FOUNDATION/SERT and mailed to:

Office of the Lancaster County District Attorney

Attn: Drug Task Force

50 N. Duke St., 5th Floor

Lancaster, Pa. 17608

(“K-9 Bear” can be written in the check memo line.)

Also, consider following Bear and his daily activities here on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/K9-Bear-188622305123100/

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office