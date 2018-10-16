Lottery hopefuls in York line up for a chance to win $667 million; largest in Mega Million game history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Lottery hopefuls in York are hoping for the chance to win the Mega Millions.

The grand prize now stands at a whopping $667 million dollars -- one of the largest lottery prizes in United States history.

Some stores say they are selling 3,500 tickets per minute.

“Everyone is buying the Mega Million tickets," said Ashraful Haque, manager at Carroll Mart in York.

“I’d be happy that I could afford to put my kids through college," said Shannon Howlett of York.

Some folks bought multiple tickets, praying that the odds were in their favor.

"I would go to the Ravens game, I’d get season tickets for me and my sons, I’d do a lot of stuff, I mean I’d give some people some money but I’d do a lot of stuff, like quit my job," said Sandra Brodanax of York.

Others say they're simply looking for a sunny getaway in Florida.

“Winters are very harsh, so I’ve always wanted to live there and stay out of the cold," said Paul Ruggio.

“I feel like I’m going to win and buy my home in Florida," he added.

The idea of having the winning ticket even caused some sibling rivalry.

"Sorry everybody, it’s mine...it’s mine!”said Vincent Ruggio.