Man assaults clerk during motel robbery in Cumberland County

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Cumberland County motel and assaulting an employee.

It happened around 11:38 p.m. at a motel located along the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township on October 13.

According to police, the suspect jumped over the front counter and assaulted the night clerk before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The robber is described as being 6’1″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded shirt under a tan colored coat with the name ‘Cleveland Brothers’ on the upper chest of the coat.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 717-249-7191.