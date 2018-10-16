Man who said he got ‘bigger sundaes’ in prison arrested after fight over ice cream price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A man accused of assaulting and berating workers at an Ohio ice cream parlor over the price of ice cream wound up in jail, according to WJW.

Sandusky police were called to Cobbs Ice Cream Sunday afternoon after a customer became angry when told the cost of a small sundae.

“He told the clerks that the prices were too high and that when he was in prison he could get bigger sundaes for a cheaper price,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “ He then started swearing at them and spit at them.”

Police say James Pennington spit through a window towards the two employees. He missed both of them and then took off.

Police filed charges against Pennington and he was taken to the Erie County jail.

He told police it was an argument over ice cream and he did nothing wrong.

Pennington faces two charges of disorderly conduct and menacing.