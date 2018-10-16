North Codorus Township residents speak against decision to cut ties with police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is the appropriate amount of money to pay your local police department each year?

“I would say given the number of houses, $50 dollars. Somewhere between $50 and $100 for police support,” said

In North Codorus Township, each home on average pays $113 each year.

Now, township officials say that is too much, and they plan to sever ties with the Southwest Regional Police Department, which has been serving the community for the last 16 years.

"It does feel like home, and quite frankly, for a lot of officers, it is. So we enjoy that interaction," said Chief Greg Bean with the Southwest Regional Police Department.

Township officials say they are currently paying the department for 253 hours, but based on call volume, they believe they only need about 160 hours.

This would save the township about $369,000 each year, but per household, Chief Bean says it would only save about $37.

And residents at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting say $37 is a price worth paying for their safety and peace of mind.

“You decide on this thing, and I’m going to come knocking on somebody’s door when my place gets broken into. You all better think before you get rid of these people,” said one resident.

In fact, every single person who spoke at the meeting was against the decision.

“Northern Regional, if they’re at their station, it’s a minimum half hour, 45 minutes to get to North Codorus Township,” said another resident.

The board declined to answer questions, saying they don’t yet have all the information- a comment that elicited quite a reaction from the crowd.

And after hearing from the public, it is unclear if the township will change their minds.

“So what people said here tonight, will that be taken into account when you make a decision?" Fox 43 asked township supervisor Nelson Brenneman.

"I don’t know. I’m not answering your question. Like I said, people are putting stuff in the paper that I didn’t say," replied Brenneman.

"That’s why I’m asking your opinion and asking you directly," Fox 43 responded.

"No comment now," said Brenneman.

Chief Bean says he is committed to changing the township’s mind and is looking into ways to cut costs.

He says he hopes the board will sit down with him to try to come to an agreement.