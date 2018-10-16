Olivia’s cooks up Baked delicata squash & cauliflower with charred Pork Chops

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Baked Delicata squash & cauliflower w charred Pork Chops topped w a delicious Bacon Maple Crasion Cider Glaze…
Served along w Brussels sprouts
Maple Bacon Glaze
1 lb bacon
1 medium red onion - chopped
4 tbsp Garlic Butter
1 cup Maple syrup
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cups Apple Cider
1 tsp fresh rosemary- chopped
1 tsp fresh sage - chopped
2 Fuji apples - chopped
Sauté bacon until 1/2 cooked. Drain excess grease. Add onions & garlic butter. Sauté 3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients. Simmer until thick, approx 4 minutes.
Cocktails:
Black magic Margarita
1800 silver tequila
Lime juice
Pomegranate juice
Cranberry juice
Fresh blackberries
Black sugar rim
Fill glass w ice. Add tequila, lime juice, pomegranate juice, & cranberry juice. Shake. Pour into a black sugar rimmed glass and garnish w fresh blackberries. Cheers!
Poisoned apple
Captain Morgan cannon blast
Ginger liqueur
Berentzen Apple liqueur
Cranberry ginger ale
Fuji Apple slices
Red cinnamon sugar
Gummy worms
Fill glass w ice. Add captain Morgan, ginger liqueur, & Berentzen Apple liqueur. Shake. Top off w cranberry ginger ale. Garnish w apple slices dipped in cinnamon sugar and poked w gummy worms. Cheers!!