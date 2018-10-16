Olivia’s cooks up Baked delicata squash & cauliflower with charred Pork Chops

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Baked Delicata squash & cauliflower w charred Pork Chops topped w a delicious Bacon Maple Crasion Cider Glaze…

Served along w Brussels sprouts

Maple Bacon Glaze

1 lb bacon

1 medium red onion - chopped

4 tbsp Garlic Butter

1 cup Maple syrup

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 cups Apple Cider

1 tsp fresh rosemary- chopped

1 tsp fresh sage - chopped

2 Fuji apples - chopped

Sauté bacon until 1/2 cooked. Drain excess grease. Add onions & garlic butter. Sauté 3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients. Simmer until thick, approx 4 minutes.

Cocktails:

Black magic Margarita

1800 silver tequila

Lime juice

Pomegranate juice

Cranberry juice

Fresh blackberries

Black sugar rim

Fill glass w ice. Add tequila, lime juice, pomegranate juice, & cranberry juice. Shake. Pour into a black sugar rimmed glass and garnish w fresh blackberries. Cheers!

Poisoned apple

Captain Morgan cannon blast

Ginger liqueur

Berentzen Apple liqueur

Cranberry ginger ale

Fuji Apple slices

Red cinnamon sugar

Gummy worms

Fill glass w ice. Add captain Morgan, ginger liqueur, & Berentzen Apple liqueur. Shake. Top off w cranberry ginger ale. Garnish w apple slices dipped in cinnamon sugar and poked w gummy worms. Cheers!!