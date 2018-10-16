Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

Olivia’s cooks up Baked delicata squash & cauliflower with charred Pork Chops

Posted 5:31 PM, October 16, 2018

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

 

Baked Delicata squash & cauliflower w charred Pork Chops topped w a delicious Bacon Maple Crasion Cider Glaze…
Served along w Brussels sprouts

Maple Bacon Glaze
1 lb bacon
1 medium red onion - chopped
4 tbsp Garlic Butter
1 cup Maple syrup
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cups Apple Cider
1 tsp fresh rosemary- chopped
1 tsp fresh sage - chopped
2 Fuji apples - chopped
Sauté bacon until 1/2 cooked.  Drain excess grease.  Add onions & garlic butter.  Sauté 3 minutes.  Add the remaining ingredients.  Simmer until thick, approx 4 minutes.

Cocktails:

Black magic Margarita
1800 silver tequila
Lime juice
Pomegranate juice
Cranberry juice
Fresh blackberries
Black sugar rim
Fill glass w ice.  Add tequila, lime juice, pomegranate juice, & cranberry juice.  Shake. Pour into a black sugar rimmed glass and garnish w fresh blackberries.  Cheers!

 

Poisoned apple
Captain Morgan cannon blast
Ginger liqueur
Berentzen Apple liqueur
Cranberry ginger ale
Fuji Apple slices
Red cinnamon sugar
Gummy worms
Fill glass w ice. Add captain Morgan, ginger liqueur, & Berentzen Apple liqueur.  Shake. Top off w cranberry ginger ale. Garnish w apple slices dipped in cinnamon sugar and poked w gummy worms.  Cheers!!