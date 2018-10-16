Police officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop

Click here for updates on this story

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer is now behind bars after police say he raped a woman during a traffic stop.

Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

According to police, Macklin pulled over a vehicle early Thursday morning on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

During the traffic stop, Macklin reportedly forced the woman to perform a sex act while they were sitting in her car in a nearby parking lot.

Police say Macklin was “on-duty, in uniform, and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.”

Investigators are not sure why Macklin targeted this woman, but believe there may be other victims.

