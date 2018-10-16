Prepare for gusty winds and a cool day in the 50s Wednesday!

HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS: Skies are mainly clear this evening. It is quiet and quickly cooling down from the 50s into the 40s by tonight. A potent front, followed by an upper level trough, reinforces the chilly airmass for a couple of days. It also increases the winds, which adds to the colder feel. Highs are stuck in the 50s Wednesday. Temperatures plummet to the 30s by Thursday morning, and despite more sunshine, afternoon readings are in the lower 50s. Winds do begin to relax during the day. It is another very cold morning in the lower and middle 30s Friday. However, a southwest flow helps to push temperatures into the upper 50s. It also helps in quickly increasing the clouds during the afternoon. Into the evening, it is possible for a few light showers to develop. More light showers are possible overnight into early Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend begins with clouds and light showers, which keeps temperatures from falling too much. They are held in the upper 40s. The early part of the day is the best time for wet weather as a cold front crosses through. While the afternoon is partly to mostly cloudy, there is still threat for an isolated shower or two. With a period of dry hours, temperatures have a chance to climb to near 60 before a more significant trough arrives by evening. It ends the weekend on a much chillier note. Morning lows drop to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Plenty of clouds and increasing winds out of the north-northwest, holds high temperatures in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Monday, high pressure calms the breeze down and clears the skies by morning. This leads to a frosty morning for some as lows bottom in the lower and middle 30s. Clouds mix with sunshine and it stays cooler than average in the lower 50s. The next disturbance quickly approaches keeping the chilly weather around Tuesday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist