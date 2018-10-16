× Sex offender extradited from Ohio

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest and extradition of a Delaware County mother living in Ohio who, together with her ex-boyfriend, created child pornography of her three-year-old daughter while living in Pennsylvania.

Kayla Parker, 26, of Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio, was charged with felonies including the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, endangering the welfare of a child and indecent assault. Parker lived with her ex-boyfriend, David Carbonaro of Upper Darby, approximately four years ago. During that time, Parker committed inappropriate sexual acts with her daughter, the three-year-old victim, including the creation of child pornography.

“This is an egregious case – a mother who preyed upon and sexually abused her own three-year-old daughter,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Strong law enforcement collaboration between my office and Attorney General DeWine’s office led to her arrest and she will face charges in our Commonwealth. My office will hold this woman – and anyone we find abusing children in Pennsylvania – accountable for their crimes.”

Following the execution of a search warrant at Carbonaro’s residence in July, investigators discovered hundreds of images and several video files of a three-year-old girl in various stages of undress. At least one file depicted an adult female’s hand reaching inside the victim’s underwear.

Carbonaro identified the victim and her mother to agents, who worked with their counterparts in the Ohio Office of Attorney General to interview and apprehend Parker.

Parker told investigators that, on numerous occasions during the time she lived with Carbonaro, she undressed the victim and then escorted the three-year-old to a bedroom, shut the door and left her alone with Carbonaro. Carbonaro was arrested in July, following the raid at his residence. He is currently awaiting trial in Delaware County for the possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

“The crimes that this mother is accused of are absolutely appalling, and although she may have believed that she left her alleged crimes behind her when she moved to Ohio, we were pleased to assist Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro to find, interview, and arrest the defendant on these allegations,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “My office’s Crimes Against Children Unit works every day to keep kids safe and hold predators accountable, and we are happy to have helped Pennsylvania authorities with their investigation.”

Parker was recently arrested in Ohio and was extradited to Pennsylvania, where bail was set yesterday at 10 percent of $1 million, pending a preliminary hearing on October 26. Parker will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Michelle Laucella.

SOURCE: PA Attorney General’s Office press release