West Perry School District Principal resigns after slapping incident

CARROLL TWP., Perry County, PA. — The former principal of a Carroll Township Elementary School in Perry County is accused of slapping someone on school property. According to court documents obtained by FOX43, Kristi Lynn Wickard is charged with harassment for the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon at the school on Spring Road.

The allegations made waves on a Perry County social media page.

West Perry School District called the incident a personnel issue. District officials do confirm Wickard resigned after the incident.

Wickard faces a fine and court costs over $210.