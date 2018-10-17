200 Illuminated Pumpkins on Display at Hershey Gardens Pumpkin Glow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY -- Hershey Gardens lights up the night with more than 200 carved, illuminated pumpkins on display.

The Halloween-themed event will take place October 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th from 6PM - 8:30PM at Hershey Gardens located at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey.

Kids are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress in costume. Trick-or-treaters can collect candy at eight stations along the pathway and enjoy themed jack-o-lantern displays.

On Friday, October 26th, celebrity pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be making a special appearance at Pumpkin Glow. Kissel was featured on two episodes of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars" and will feature his intricately carved pumpkins.

On Friday, October 26th and 27th there will also be a 20-pumpkin hand carved castle created by the students from Lebanon County Career & Technology Center.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here.