YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Juliet, the cat!

She joins us today from Centerville Pet Rescue

Juliet is a brown, medium-haired tabby.

Her mother was caught in a trap, and had her babies.

Luckily, all of the babies, including Juliet, survived and were fostered.

She is totally vetted and ready for a home of her own.

Juliet loves to play and snuggle, and gets along with other cats.

Check her out in the clip above.