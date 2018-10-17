× Sheetz’s “Great Beer Run” will make stops in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– “The Great Beer Run” will be making a couple stops in Central Pennsylvania.

On October 25 & 26, Sheetz will stop in Harrisburg and Halifax as part of its statewide beer tour across Pennsylvania.

Customers in attendance can enjoy free beer samplings that highlight Sheetz’s variety of domestic, import and craft beer offerings.

There will also be giveaway items such as Sheetz gift cards, Yeti coolers, pint glasses, koozies and more.

All attendees must be 21 and over and must have a valid ID to participate.

On Thursday, October 25 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., the event will be held at the 7970 Linglestown Road Sheetz location in Harrisburg.

On Friday, October 26 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., the event will be held at the 13 South River Road location in Halifax.