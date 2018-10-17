× Central PA physicians warn of another bad Flu season

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dr. Oliver Wagner, Lancaster General Health Family Medicine Susquehanna physician, said last year was the worst Flu seasons in decades.

He said this year isn’t expected to be much better.

He says flu season generally ramps up in November.

However, he said they’ve already seen cases of the flu in Lancaster County this month.

He recommends getting the flu vaccine as soon as possible as the vaccine can help protect patients throughout flu season.

“Absolute latest would be November because we do see it kind of full-force December, January and especially January, February we see probably the most cases,” said Dr. Wagner.

He said flu vaccines are available at any Lancaster General Health clinic with walk-in appointments.

Other preventative measures include getting a minimum of seven to eight hours of sleep, staying hydrated and eating healthy.

He also said Vitamin C or Zinc supplements can be helpful.

Also, he recommended frequently washing hands and avoid contact with people who have symptoms of the flu.