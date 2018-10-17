Cool breeze sticks around, dry until the weekend

COOL AND BREEZY WEDNESDAY: We start the day off mostly quiet, but chilly. Temperatures rise steadily through the 40s and into the 50s by the noontime hour. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 50s. As we progress through the day, the wind really gets going. Gusts to 35MPH are likely, bringing feels-like temperatures down a touch under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Morning lows tomorrow dip near freezing and into the mid-30s, so bring everything in from outside!

STAYING THE SAME: We enter a similar situation for Thursday, though temperatures don’t make it out of the low-50s with breezy, dry conditions. We get a few more degrees out of the sunshine by Friday as our next storm system approaches. Morning lows stay in the 30s as the breeze calms down by Friday.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: Off-and-on showers begin tracking into the area late Friday, but most hold off until Saturday. The added moisture and cloud cover keep morning lows warmer to start the weekend. As a result, temperatures rise to near the 60-degree mark by Saturday afternoon as you keep the umbrella out. By no means is it a washout forecast, but just keep the umbrella handy. As the system passes, a re-enforcing shot of cold air heads our way, dipping Sunday afternoon temperatures back into the low-to-mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long