Employee charged with stealing $1,229 worth of reward points from Harrisburg Hotel

HARRISBURG — A 25-year-old Dauphin County man is facing a charge of theft by deception after police say he stole more than $1,200 worth of reward points from a Harrisburg hotel where he worked.

Chad Coble was charged by Swatara Township Police after an investigation revealed he stole 245,800 reward points from the Hotel Indigo on the 700 block of Eisenhower Boulevard between August and September. The points were worth $1,229, police say.