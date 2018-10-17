Fatal accident involving two tractor trailers closed down portion of PA Turnpike Wednesday

BEDFORD COUNTY — Update: A fatal accident involving two tractor trailers closed down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. in the area of mile marker 157.9 in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike.

Police say a tractor trailer struck another big rig after it failed to maintain the left lane during an attempt to pass it. Both tractor trailers traveled onto the southbound shoulder.

One tractor trailer went up an embankment and subsequently rolled over while the other traveled through a guiderail, down an embankment and crashed into a culvert, when it caught fire, according to police.

Police say the tractor trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified, police add.

