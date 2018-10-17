FOX43 Finds Out: Daughtry Ticket Saga

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa — Sharon Young still has her first row tickets to see Daughtry in concert.

That show happened months ago and she never made it there because the roads were covered in snow.

“An accident is not worth going to see an concert for anybody, I don`t care how much money you pay,” said Young.

The show went on at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster County.

People posted photos showing empty seats in the audience and there were a lot of angry comments on Facebook too.

Soon after the show, lead singer Chris Daughtry posted this video.

“We are currently working on a plan to come back around to the area sometime this year so that we can take care of you guys,” said Daughtry.

Young was thrilled Daughtry made that promise because the tickets are non-refundable.

She said, “I`ve never had a show that I couldn`t go to. It was just unfortunate, who thinks you`re going to get snow the end of March?”

Then the months passed and no word about any sort of make up date.

“Nobody was doing anything and it was kind of like they just didn`t care,” said Young.

After searching through Daughtry’s Facebook page, we did find a post back on July 22nd stating people who had tickets for the Lancaster show in March could go to Musikfest in Bethlehem on August 4th.

That gave people about two weeks notice.

Young says she never say that post and wished she could have been contacted some other way.

Plus, that drive would have almost been two hours for her whereas the American Music Theatre, is about a 20 minute drive from her home in Wrightsville.

She says she wants the band to come back to Lancaster.

“I wish you would own up to your promise that you will come back.”

We did reach out to Daughtry’s publicist to see if there were any plans to come back to Central PA and they said they would keep us posted on a rescheduled show.

FOX43 also contacted the American Music Theatre to see if maybe employees there had a conversation with Daughtry about returning and again, no response.

