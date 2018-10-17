Officers observed man flushing suspected cocaine down toilet during search warrant, police allege

YORK — A York man is accused of flushing suspected cocaine down a toilet while officers were in the process of serving a search warrant at his apartment Tuesday.

Angel Crespo-Candelaria, 36, was arrested that day and has been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.

Along with the suspected cocaine, police also recovered packaging material, digital scales and money from his South George Street residen, according to the criminal complaint.

After being mirandized, Crespo-Candelaria confessed that he attempted to destroy approximately six ounces of cocaine because he heard police, the criminal complaint alleges. He also confessed to the alleged sales of cocaine and being in possession of money which was made through those sales.