Officials: PA has three confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has three confirmed cases, and one suspected case, of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in 2018, according to state officials.

AFM affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The condition, mostly seen in children, causes weakness in one or more limbs.

“Acute flaccid myelitis is a rare and potentially life-threatening disease that is affecting residents across the state,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s secretary of health. “At this time, the exact causes or source of this disease is unknown.”

Symptoms of AFM include sudden muscle weakness in the arms or legs, the CDC says. Other symptoms include: facial droop/weakness, difficulty moving the eyes, drooping eyelids, or difficulty swallowing or slurred speech.

As of Tuesday, October 16, the CDC has 62 confirmed cases of AFM throughout 22 states. It has received reports of 127 patients under investigation for the condition.