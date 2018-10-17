× Police investigating shooting that left one man in critical condition in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man in critical condition in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the incident occurred around 7:43 p.m. at East King and South Lime Streets. Officers dispatched to the scene discovered an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. Several calls to 911 reported that multiple male subjects were seen running from the area where a shot was fired.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to treat his injury. The victim remains in critical but stable condition, police say. Investigators are waiting to speak to the victim, when he is able, to attempt to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously submit a tip by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.