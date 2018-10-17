QVC Fulfillment Center closing its doors in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The parent company of QVC announced plans to close the QVC Fulfillment Center in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Currently, it employs hundreds of workers.

The center is one of three expected to close across the country as officials look to restructure the company.

Qurate Retail Group, QVC's parent company, plans to build a new center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

"They are obviously a large employer. They are our largest property tax contributor to the township," said Andrew Stern, the West Hempfield Township manager.

Stern says the township will continue to see that funding though so long as the property stands.

"What impacts us is the loss of the local service tax, which all their employees pay to the township, and the earned income tax which those employees who live in our township pay," explained Stern.

Not to mention, the hundreds of employees who are now looking for a new job or considering a move to Bethlehem.

"I'll say that anytime a business shuts down or leaves the area, we're disappointed, and we certainly feel for those workers impacted and their family. That's the bad news," said Josh Parsons, a Lancaster County Commissioner.

Parsons says it's not all bad news though.

"The good news is the Lancaster County economy is very strong. There's a lot of demand by employers for employees, especially, employees like those, who have that skillset. There's a couple other fulfillment centers in the area," added Parsons.

Officials say the fulfillment center will close in 2020, giving workers some time to search for new employment.

Parsons says to contact county commissioners if you or someone you know is impacted by the closure and needs help finding employment. People can also check out Lancaster County Career Link here.