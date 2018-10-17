× State Police investigating deadly crash that occurred Tuesday in Franklin County

ST THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Route 30 in the area of Apple Way Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m.

Police say the victim was a 39-year-old woman. They did not identify her pending notification of family.

According to police, the victim was traveling west on Route 30 (Lincoln Way) in the area of Apple Way when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head-on. The victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police say.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injures, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.