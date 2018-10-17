Very cold mornings, in the 30s, the next couple of days so bring in sensitive plants!

COLD MORNINGS AHEAD: Skies are partly cloudy but clear by evening. Gusty northwest winds near 30-35 mph

prevail too, however, they begin to taper off Temperatures tumble quickly from the 50s to the 30s tonight. Expect a very cold morning with lows in the middle 30s. Be sure to bring in sensitive plants!!!! Despite more sunshine, afternoon readings are in the lower 50s. Winds do begin to relax late in the day. Calmer winds and clear

skies leads to a cold night. Because we are still in the growing season and tender vegetation and plants could be damaged, A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect widespread frost, so again, bring in any sensitive plants you don’t want to lose. Winds pick up out of the southwest helping to draw in milder air. While clouds increase through the day, we’ll see afternoon temperatures climb to near 60 degrees. Prepare for a few light showers to develop during the late evening with more showers overnight into early Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend begins with clouds and light showers, which keeps temperatures from falling too much. They are held in the upper 40s. The early part of the day is the best time for wet weather as a cold front crosses through. While the afternoon is partly to mostly cloudy, there is still threat for an isolated shower or two. With a period of dry hours, temperatures have a chance to climb to near 60, perhaps even the lower 60s, before a more significant trough arrives by evening. It ends the weekend on a much chillier note. Morning lows drop to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Plenty of clouds and increasing winds out of the north-northwest, holds high temperatures in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Monday, high pressure calms the breeze down and clears the skies by morning. This leads to a frosty morning for some as lows bottom in the lower and middle 30s. Clouds mix with sunshine and it stays cooler than average in the lower 50s. The next disturbance quickly approaches keeping the chilly weather around Tuesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist