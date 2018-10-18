× York man, girlfriend accused of injuring baby, two others in fight outside apartment

YORK — A York man and his girlfriend are facing charges after police say they engaged in a fight with the mother of his child and a friend, causing his infant son to be monitored for a possible concussion.

Lyndon Maurice Johnson, 27, of the first block of Grant Street, is charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than six, endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of simple assault. His girlfriend, Elleana Michel Sensenig, 19, also of Grant Street, is charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than six and two counts of simple assault, according to arrest affidavits.

The incident occurred on July 22 at about 4:24 p.m., York City Police say.

According to police, the victim took her 10-month-old baby and a friend to visit Johnson at his Grant Street home. Before the group went into the apartment, a physical fight broke out between the victim, who was holding the baby, and Sensenig, who is accused by the victim and her friend of initiating the physical contact with an open-handed slap that also struck the baby on the side of the head.

The victim’s friend attempted to stop the fight, while Johnson allegedly urged Sensenig and the victim to continue fighting, even though the victim was still holding the baby, according to police.

When the fight continued and the victim’s friend made another attempt to stop it, Johnson allegedly struck her with his forearm, causing her to hit a wall. The victim’s friend suffered a laceration to her mouth.

The victim told police that Johnson also struck her with a closed fist, leaving her with a facial contusion. The baby suffered a contusion to his scalp.

All three victims later were taken to York Hospital, where the baby was monitored for a possible concussion, police say.

Johnson and Sensenig were interviewed by police in August, according to the criminal complaint. Both gave different accounts of what occurred, but police say those accounts “made little sense in regards to the injuries (the victims) suffered.”

Neither Johnson nor Sensenig mentioned any injuries to themselves, police say.

Johnson allegedly admitted to pushing the victim, but said the baby was injured when the victim ran into a wall while trying to get to an elevator. Johnson also said he threw one punch that hit the victim’s friend, according to police.

Both Johnson and Sensenig remain at large, police say.