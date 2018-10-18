Bucks County DA warns residents of possible explosives in the area

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Bucks County District Attorney is warning residents to be cautious of suspicious devices as an investigation is ongoing into a series of explosions.

Investigators learned that a Milford Township couple deployed devices earlier this year, but some may have failed to explode and could still be live.

David Surman Jr. was arrested on June 28, and is facing a long list of criminal charges with co-conspirator, Tina Smith.

From early April to late June, law enforcement received about 30 reports of explosions, many of which occurred within a few miles of the couple’s home in the 2400 block of North Old Bethlehem Pike.

The investigation is still active as multiple agencies are continuing the search for any and all explosives crafted and distributed by the couple.

To date, the investigation has concentrated most heavily in the greater Quakertown area, especially Milford Township, along with locations near Ottsville and Upper Black Eddy.

The above photos show one device seized in June, as well as photographs of evidence that depict how the un-detonated objects may appear.

Anyone who believes they may have found such a device is advised to call 911. Do not approach or attempt to handle these objects, as they are capable of causing injury if detonated.