Chilly and breezy Thursday ahead despite increasing afternoon sunshine

CHILLY & BREEZY DAY AHEAD: It’s a very chilly start across the region on this Thursday morning, and the chill lingers through the rest of Thursday. The morning starts with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The winds don’t entirely settle, so wind chill is back! Those numbers dip into the 30s at times. Despite an increase in sunshine during the afternoon, the rest of Thursday is still on the chilly side. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind chill values feel like the 40s with a bit of a breeze still in place! Skies are clear tonight, and the winds settle late. Temperatures dip into the 30s. Widespread frost is likely to start Friday morning, with freeze conditions for some. Sunshine to start boosts temperatures fast and helps them recover. The next system approaches Friday, so this sunshine leads to clouds fast. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s, but a few spots could touch 60 degrees depending on the timing of the clouds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts a bit damp, with the chance for some light showers as the next system crosses through Central PA. Most of the showers are expected Friday night and during the morning on Saturday, but a few light showers could hang around for the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy too. Another chilly burst of air arrives in time for Sunday. Skies are mostly cloudy, and it’s very gusty too. A few sprinkles are possible, perhaps even a few flakes at some of our higher elevations to the far west and northwest. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

STAYING COOL THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: There’s no end to the cool streak just yet! Monday is still cool with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures turn a bit milder. Expect readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The readings could come down a touch for Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine remains. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s.

Have a great Thursday!