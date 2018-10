× Coroner called to scene of crash in Chanceford Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of crash in Chanceford Township.

Crews responded to the scene of Delta Road near Bacon Street for a reported crash with entrapment around 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.