DA: Approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl seized from room at Red Roof Inn in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Authorities seized approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl Wednesday after they executed a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn in Chambersburg, according to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

The Franklin County Drug Task Force and State Police entered a room on the second floor during an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl in the Chambersburg area, the DA’s Office said.

Daquan Seabrook was arrested at another location in Guildford Township, the DA’s Office added. He was apprehended after he had left work while under surveillance of investigators.

Seabrook faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use and/or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the DA’s Office. He was arraigned and bail was set at $250,000.

The DA’s Office notes that the amount of controlled substances seized in the room would equate to 4,000 doses of heroin/fentanyl if it were sold at the street level.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is asked to contact the Franklin County Drug Task Force at 1-800-344-3127 or by email: tips@drugtaskforce.org.