× Justice Department subpoenas Diocese of Harrisburg, at least three others as part of priest abuse investigation

HARRISBURG — The Diocese of Harrisburg is one of at least four Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses that has received federal subpoenas as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into alleged abuse by priests.

“The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will cooperate fully with this inquiry, just as it has with the Office of Attorney General’s investigation,” the diocese’s statement said. “The Diocese has worked to be open and transparent regarding the issue of child sexual abuse and its past.”

The Diocese of Erie and Allentown acknowledged to FOX43 that they has also received federal subpoenas. CNN reports that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has been subpoenaed as well.

The investigation follows an 884-page grand jury report that was made public in August. The report, which was redacted, named 301 priests, 45 of which were within the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Read the other statements below:

Diocese of Erie

The Diocese of Erie confirms it has received a subpoena. Its counsel is in conversation with the Department of Justice. We will have no further comment at this time.

Diocese of Allentown

The Diocese of Allentown is responding to an information request contained in a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The Diocese will cooperate fully with the request, just as it cooperated fully with the information requests related to the statewide Grand Jury. The Diocese sees itself as a partner with law enforcement in its goal to eliminate the abuse of minors wherever it may occur in society.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has received a subpoena issued by a federal grand jury, which requires the production of certain documents. The archdiocese will cooperate with the United States Department of Justice in this matter.

CNN contributed to this report.