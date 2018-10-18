× Erford Road Bridge over Camp Hill Bypass will be closed this weekend

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The bridge that carries Erford Road over the Camp Hill Bypass in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, will be closed this weekend, starting at 9 PM on Friday, October 19, and continuing no later than 6 AM on Monday, October 22. Motorists will be detoured around the bridge closure by way of Poplar Church Road, 21st Street and Route 11/15. The bridge closure is necessary so that the contractor can remove the sidewalk and part of the lane and a bridge beam on the west side of the bridge. This will allow for the contractor to install concrete barrier to separate live traffic from the construction crews and their work to build a wider bridge structure.

Traffic on the Camp Hill Bypass may be limited to a single lane in one or both directions as the contractor drives piles on the south side of the bridge. It will also be necessary for stop traffic in both directions for up to 15 minutes when it becomes time to remove the bridge beam during the overnight hours.

On Monday morning, when the bridge is reopened, two lanes of traffic (one lane in each direction) will be shifted toward the east side of the bridge.

PennDOT has contracted with J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pennsylvania, to replace the superstructure of the Erford Road bridge over the Camp Hill Bypass. This is a design/build contract for t$7,789,631 in which the contractor has been responsible for some of the design requirements for the removal of the existing 66-year-old two-lane three-span continuous steel I-beam bridge and the construction of a new wider bridge superstructure that will accommodate two through lanes and a center-turn lane, and realignment of the roadway and ramps.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

SOURCE: PennDOT