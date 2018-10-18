Family First with FOX43: Tips to survive cold and flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Family First with FOX43, Matt Maisel spoke with Dr. Mario Sangillo of JDC Pediatrics in Mechanicsburg about the best ways to help your infant and toddler fight against colds and flus.

Along with what is featured in the story, Dr. Sangillo offered his "Five Flu Manners" to help families best prevent the flu from entering their homes.