Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch in Week 9 of the high school football season

Two games.

That’s all we have left in the regular season of high school football in Central Pennsylvania.

Sure, the District 3 playoffs are coming up, and many teams in the FOX43 viewing area will be in action for a few more weeks, at least.

But in just two weeks, another regular season will be in the books.

Still, there’s plenty left to play for. Most of the division titles in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Tri-Valley League are still up for grabs — though many of those will be decided this week.

Yes, there are plenty of big games on tap this week. Let’s dive in and take a look at five of them.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Gettysburg (6-2) at Dover (5-3): For all intents and purposes, this one will essentially decide the YAIAA Section II championship, and the result will also have giant District 3 playoff implications for both teams as well. So it’s safe to say the stakes will be high when the Warriors visit the Eagles Friday night in the High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Gettysburg (5-0 in league play) is currently a half-game up on Dover (4-0), and closes the season with a non-league matchup at Greencastle-Antrim, so if the Warriors win this one, they claim the section crown. Dover needs a win on Friday and a victory over West York (3-1) in Week 10 to earn the title.

Both teams also need a win to boost their chances at making the district playoffs. Gettysburg would be in the postseason in Class 4A if the playoffs started today; the Warriors are ranked No. 8 in the District 3 power rankings, and the top 10 teams reach the playoffs in that class. Dover is on the bubble in Class 5A; the Eagles, currently ranked 15th, would not be a part of the 14-team field if the playoffs began this week. But a win over Gettysburg, coupled with some outside help, would probably be enough to propel Dover into the postseason.

Friday’s matchup could hinge on how Gettysburg holds up against Dover’s offense. Though they’re well behind York-Adams stat leader York High, the Eagles do boast the league’s second-ranked offense, averaging 427 yards per game. Dover and Gettysburg have similar rushing numbers — both average just over 249 yards per game on the ground — but the Eagles have a clear advantage in the passing game, averaging 178 yards per game to Gettysburg’s 104.

The Warrior ground game is powered by running back Ammon Robinson, who ranks third in the league with 1,188 yards and 24 touchdowns on 119 carries.

Dover’s rushing attack revolves around the trio of Derek Arevalo (81-555, 12 TDs), Bryce Miller (61-427, five TDs), and Brandon Lawyer (46-325, five TDs). Meanwhile, QB Justin Johnson has completed 76 of 143 passes for 1,306 yards and nine touchdowns. Dallas Evans (23-494, four TDs) is his top target.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Delone Catholic (8-0) at York Catholic (8-0): The winner of this battle of unbeatens locks up the York-Adams Division III championship, and probably assures itself of the top seed in the four-team District 3 Class 2A playoff bracket.

Points could be hard to come by Friday night; this matchup features the two stingiest defenses in the league. Delone Catholic comes in allowing just 151 yards and 5.4 points per game, while York Catholic yields just 193 yards and 9.6 points per game.

Delone has a clear advantage on offense, averaging 100 yards per game more than the Fighting Irish (347-247). The Squires’ ground attack is ranked third in the league, producing an average of 276 yards per game. Logan Brown, Delone’s top rusher, is ranked eighth in the league with 652 yards and 12 TDs on 71 carries. Tyler Monto (51-514, 10 TDs) is another player to keep an eye on for the Squires.

Massimo Antilock (64-283, seven TDs) is the Irish’s top threat on the ground.

Cedar Cliff (6-2) at Susquehanna Township (6-2): The winner of this Mid-Penn Keystone clash will grab sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the season. Cedar Cliff closes the regular season against Red Land (1-7), while Susquehanna Township still has a Week 10 showdown looming with second-place Bishop McDevitt (7-1).

For Cedar Cliff, the path to the title is clearer. The Colts need to win this week, take care of business against Red Land, and the crown is theirs. Hanna needs to win this week and hold off McDevitt next week to claim the championship outright.

Both teams are also looking at playoff positioning as well. Hanna is currently ranked third in the Class 4A power rankings, and while the Indians are assured of a playoff berth, they’d love to lock up a first-round bye. (The top six teams in the field get them.) Cedar Cliff is ranked sixth in the eight-team Class 6A race; by cracking the top four, the Colts would earn a first-round home game.

The Indians will have their hands full with Cedar Cliff, which boasts the Keystone Division’s second-ranked passer in QB Chris Dare (108-159, 1,514 yards, 22 TDs), its leading rusher in Jaheim Morris (147-1,099, 14 TDs) and its No. 2 and 3 receivers in Bobby Whalen (52-684, 12 TDs) and Jahiem Reynolds (27-425, six TDs).

Susquehanna Township counters with a balanced attack led by QB Rahsaan Carlton (45-87, 601 yards, four TDs) and running back Troy Ambush (56-508, seven TDs).

Lancaster Catholic (8-0) at Donegal (5-3): Having already dispatched second-place Elco with a resounding 48-0 rout earlier this season, the Crusaders can wrap up the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 title with a win over the Indians on Friday.

But the real thing to focus on here is playoff positioning; Catholic is trying to lock up the top seed in the six-team Class 3A field, while Donegal is fighting for its playoff life in the 10-team 4A race, where it currently occupies the No. 10 spot in the power rankings. A loss wouldn’t necessarily be fatal to Donegal’s chances, but it would make things very uncertain heading into its Week 10 date with Northern Lebanon.

The key matchup here will be Catholic’s run defense, which has allowed just 89 yards per game through eight weeks, against Donegal’s offense, which depends almost entirely on establishing the run. The Indians have attempted just 52 passes all season, while their run game churns out an average of 258 yards per game. Shut down the run, and you shut down the Indians.

That’s no easy task, though. Zion Gibbs (93-756, 13 TDs) and Jordan Minick (92-719, six TDs) are a formidable backfield tandem.

Catholic counters with a more balanced approach led by QB Gavin Sullivan, who has completed 43 of 72 passes for 623 yards and eight TDs, and is second on the team in rushing with 522 yards and five scores on 89 attempts. Jeffrey Harley (50-680, 11 TDs) is the Crusaders’ top rusher.

Cocalico (6-2) at Conestoga Valley (5-3): Neither of these teams are likely to catch L-L League Section 2 front-runner Manheim Central, but both are still very much in the race for a Class 5A playoff berth and are looking for the best possible draw.

Cocalico is currently ranked second in the power rankings behind top-seeded Central. The top two teams on the 14-team bracket earn byes through the first round, so the Eagles are looking to maintain their current position. CV checks in at No. 10, so the Buckskins are hoping to secure the best-possible ranking and the easiest possible first-round draw.

On paper, both teams match up well. The Eagles average 336 yards per game on offense and yield 285 yards per game on defense, while CV averages 316 and 335 yards, respectively.

CV quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus is the league’s third-ranked quarterback, with 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns on 96-of-157 passing. RB Keegan Martin needs is just under 200 yards short of the 1,000-yard plateau; he has 803 yards and 12 scores on 146 carries. Joe Cardina (26-396, four TDs) and Parker Graff (22-291, two TDs) are Stoltzfus’ top targets.

Cocalico will try to keep the CV offense at bay by denying the Buckskins the ball. The Eagle ground game is powered by fullback Garrett Longenecker (98-711, five TDs) and quarterback Noah Palm (83-571, 12 TDs).