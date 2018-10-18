Frosty Friday morning then temperatures climb to the 60s

FROSTY FRIDAY MORNING: Skies are clear and winds settle down late. Temperatures fall from the 40s into the 30s by morning. Expect some frosty areas, so be sure to bring in any sensitive plants you don’t want damage. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 1AM until 9AM Friday. Clouds quickly return through the day. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 60s. Prepare for a few light showers to develop during the late evening with more showers overnight into early Saturday. I would look for showers to spring up after 10PM.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend begins with clouds and light showers, which keeps temperatures from falling too much. They are held in the upper 40s. The early part of the day is the best time for wet weather as a cold front crosses through. While the afternoon is partly to mostly cloudy, there is still threat for an isolated shower or two. With a period of dry hours, temperatures have a chance to climb to near 60 before a more significant trough arrives by evening. It ends the weekend on a much chillier, gustier note. Morning lows drop to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Plenty of clouds and increasing winds out of the north-northwest, holds high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. With the gusty winds wind chill values will be much colder. A few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out. Areas north and west of Harrisburg in the higher elevations have the best chance for seeing a few flakes.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, high pressure calms the breeze down and clears the skies by morning. This leads to cold morning in the lower and middle 30s. Clouds mix with sunshine and it stays cooler than average in the lower 50s. The next disturbance quickly approaches keeping the chilly weather around Tuesday, however, temperatures recover to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The readings are knocked down a bit for Wednesday, but skies stay mostly sunny.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist