× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 18, 2018)

An Adams County fire department is at odds with the township after a proposed merger with two other departments.

Reading Township hoped to merge its three departments in an attempt to combine resources and fire protection services.

Two of the departments, Lake Meade and East Berlin, agreed to the merger and are currently waiting for state approval. But the third department, Hampton, is asking for support to merge with United Hook and Ladder from New Oxford, instead.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul sorts it all out after the game on FOX43 News At Ten.