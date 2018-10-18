Justice Department subpoenas Diocese of Harrisburg, at least six others as part of priest abuse investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Diocese of Harrisburg is one of at least seven Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses that has received a federal subpoena as part of the Justice Department's investigation into alleged abuse by priests.

"The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will cooperate fully with this inquiry, just as it has with the Office of Attorney General’s investigation," the diocese's statement said. "The Diocese has worked to be open and transparent regarding the issue of child sexual abuse and its past."

The Diocese of Erie and Allentown acknowledged to FOX43 that they have also received federal subpoenas. CNN reports that the Diocese of Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, as well as the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, have also been subpoenaed.

There's been no word regarding whether or not the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has received a subpoena.

The investigation follows an 884-page grand jury report that was made public in August. The report, which was redacted, named 301 priests who allegedly abused more than 1,000 children in six dioceses (Allentown, Erie, Harrisburg, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Scranton). Forty-five of the priests were within the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Read the other statements below:

Diocese of Erie

The Diocese of Erie confirms it has received a subpoena. Its counsel is in conversation with the Department of Justice. We will have no further comment at this time.

Diocese of Allentown

The Diocese of Allentown is responding to an information request contained in a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The Diocese will cooperate fully with the request, just as it cooperated fully with the information requests related to the statewide Grand Jury. Related Story

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse fill state Senate halls demanding statute of limitations reform The Diocese sees itself as a partner with law enforcement in its goal to eliminate the abuse of minors wherever it may occur in society.

Note: CNN contributed the three statements below.

Diocese of Greensburg

This subpoena is no surprise considering the horrific misconduct detailed in the statewide grand jury report. Survivors, parishioners and the public want to see proof that every diocese has taken sweeping, decisive and impactful action to make children safer. We see this as another opportunity for the Diocese of Greensburg to be transparent.

Diocese of Pittsburgh

The Diocese of Pittsburgh has received the subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice and will cooperate fully with any and all investigations of the sexual abuse of minors by clergy in Pennsylvania.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia