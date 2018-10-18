× Lancaster County man’s attempted escape from police results in at least 16 charges

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 24-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses after an incident Thursday morning at Sycamore Drive and Plymouth Avenue in West Lampeter Township.

Cody Lee Morrison, of East Miller Road in New Providence, is accused of sideswiping and damaging several vehicles while fleeing from police officers dispatched to check on him after he was found sleeping in his car, West Lampeter Township Police say.

Officers found Morrison in his vehicle at about 9:02 a.m., police say. He allegedly fled south on Lampeter Road in a white Toyota Corolla after police arrived on the scene. He allegedly ran through a red light at Lampeter Road and Millport Road, crossed a double yellow line and continuing south in the northbound lane. Police broke off pursuit, citing safety concerns, but shortly afterward came across several damaged vehicles — including Morrison’s — at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Village Road.

Police say Morrison was apprehended on foot on the 1700 block of Lampeter Road.

According to police, it was determined that Morrison drove through a construction zone on the 1600 block of Lampeter Road, where traffic was limited to one lane for both north and southbound traffic. Morrison allegedly used the northbound lane to pass several stopped vehicles facing south, and in so doing sideswiped the driver’s side of a 2018 Dodge Caravan and striking the driver’s side mirror of a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Morrison then continued through a red light at Lampeter and Village Roads, eventually striking a 2017 Jeep being driven west on Village Road. The Jeep spun and struck a 2013 Lexus in the eastbound lane, police say. The driver of the Lexus suffered a minor chest injury, according to police.

Morrison fled from the scene of the crash on foot, where he was apprehended about a half block away, police say.

Upon is arrest, Morrison allegedly told police he had recently used methamphetamines.

In addition to the fleeing and eluding and reckless endangerment charges, Morrison is also facing three misdemeanor counts of accidents involving damage to attended vehicles, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving on right side of roadway, unauthorized used of registration, driving at safe speed, obedience to authorized person directing traffic, registration and certificate of title required, and red light violations.

He is being held for arraignment, police say.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Lampeter Police at (717) 464-2421.